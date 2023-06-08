X

Lilburn looking for residents to complete survey for future city plans

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Lilburn officials are asking its residents to complete a survey that could help determine what the city looks like in 2028.

The city is working to update its Comprehensive Plan: Small Town, Big Plans, which will serve as a guide on issues such as zoning regulations and land-use policies. This includes plans for housing, green spaces, and transportation needs.

“For any municipality, a Comprehensive Plan sets forth a vision and goals for a city’s future,” Lilburn City Manager Jenny Simpkins said. “It serves as the overall foundation for land use regulations, zoning and policy initiatives, all with an eye towards the future. Community engagement is a key factor in planning updates so we ask as many residents as possible to take our visioning survey.”

The survey is available in both English and Spanish on the city’s website for the next several weeks.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

