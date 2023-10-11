Lilburn community group hosting candidate forum later this month

The forum will include the three mayoral candidates and the five city council candidates. Residents can submit questions for the candidates on Oct. 14 at the Lilburn Daze event at Lilburn City Park.

Mayoral candidates are former mayor Johnny D. Crist, Mohammed J. Hossain and Lilburn’s current mayor Tim Dunn. Candidates for Council Post 1 are Yoon-Mi Hampton and Christina van Maanen. Candidates for Council Post 2 are Scott Batterton, Tiffany Brunson and Joseph Payne.

The event will be held on Oct. 23 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lilburn Police Department and Municipal Court complex. The meet and greet will take place from 8:30 to 8:45 p.m.