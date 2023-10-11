Lilburn community group hosting candidate forum later this month

Gwinnett County
By
16 minutes ago

The Lilburn Woman’s Club will host a city candidate forum later this month that will include a 15-minute meet and greet.

The forum will include the three mayoral candidates and the five city council candidates. Residents can submit questions for the candidates on Oct. 14 at the Lilburn Daze event at Lilburn City Park.

Mayoral candidates are former mayor Johnny D. Crist, Mohammed J. Hossain and Lilburn’s current mayor Tim Dunn. Candidates for Council Post 1 are Yoon-Mi Hampton and Christina van Maanen. Candidates for Council Post 2 are Scott Batterton, Tiffany Brunson and Joseph Payne.

The event will be held on Oct. 23 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lilburn Police Department and Municipal Court complex. The meet and greet will take place from 8:30 to 8:45 p.m.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

