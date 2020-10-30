Lilburn Bucket Brigade Day to commemorate historic fire

On Nov. 15, 1920 a fire started at the Lilburn Supply Company in Old Town Lilburn. The devastating fire spread quickly, nearly destroying every downtown business. But in a show of force and unity, the remainder of the town was saved by a volunteer bucket brigade hauling one bucket at a time.

This street party will include live music, a re-enactment of the bucket brigade, food and drinks from 1910 Public House, and more. Due to COVID-19, the city is limiting the event to no more than 250 people with social distancing methods in place for all activities. Main Street in Old Town Lilburn from Railroad Avenue to 1st Avenue will be closed during the event.