Lilburn approves rezoning for new brewery on Railroad Avenue

A new brewery is coming to Old Town Lilburn. The City Council recently approved rezoning of 1.76 acres at 57 Railroad for a brewery as part of a multi-tenant commercial development.
The development group, Fire Brigade Development Company is now working with the Lilburn Downtown Development Authority to finalize plans for a 29,112-square-foot multi-tenant commercial space, whose primary tenant will be a new brewery. The developer is proposing to also include restaurants and retail/commercial uses but not residential units in the mixed-use development.
The proposed development supports the city’s goal of redeveloping the previously industrial site.
