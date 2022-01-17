Hamburger icon
Lilburn approves rezoning for new brewery on Railroad Avenue

Lilburn recently approved rezoning of 1.76 acres at 57 Railroad for a brewery as part of a multi-tenant commercial development. (Google Maps)
Lilburn recently approved rezoning of 1.76 acres at 57 Railroad for a brewery as part of a multi-tenant commercial development. (Google Maps)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
A new brewery is coming to Old Town Lilburn. The City Council recently approved rezoning of 1.76 acres at 57 Railroad for a brewery as part of a multi-tenant commercial development.

The development group, Fire Brigade Development Company is now working with the Lilburn Downtown Development Authority to finalize plans for a 29,112-square-foot multi-tenant commercial space, whose primary tenant will be a new brewery. The developer is proposing to also include restaurants and retail/commercial uses but not residential units in the mixed-use development.

The proposed development supports the city’s goal of redeveloping the previously industrial site.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
