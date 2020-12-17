Lilburn approves contract for sidewalk projects

Following review of 11 bids for upcoming sidewalk projects, the Lilburn City Council recently awarded the job to low bidder DAF Concrete, Inc. The $253,646 contract will pay for the construction of sidewalks on Wynne-Russell Drive and W. Johns Road.
Additionally, the city will contract directly with Georgia Power to install about 20 decorative streetlights along the route from U.S. 29 to Otha Drive at an additional cost of approximately $85,000.
Lilburn previously received a Community Development Block Grant in the amount of $600,000 that will cover the cost of this project.