Lilburn approves changes to small cell facilities ordinance

Small cell wireless facilities are a type of wireless broadband infrastructure. Unlike cell towers, small cell facilities are smaller antennas (three to four feet tall) that are placed on existing infrastructure like utility poles or streetlights to help increase wireless speed and range.

The city’s changes address things like the height, color, and design/material of new small cell facilities installed within residential and historic district, or areas zoned as part of the Overlay District, and the height of ones added to existing poles or support structures.