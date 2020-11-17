Lilburn approves alcohol home delivery, expands brewery definition

Lilburn joins other cities in the state making changes to their alcohol ordinance to comply with Governor Kemp’s recently signed HB 879. The new law allows for home delivery of unopened containers of alcohol under certain situations as well as tasting events.
Since Lilburn’s current policies on brewers and brewery licenses were out of date and needed revision, the city has revised their ordinance. Under the revised ordinance home delivery of alcohol by an authorized package retailer, which sells alcohol for consumption on the premises will be allowed, and the definition of a brewery has been expanded to include on and off-premise consumption and outdoor consumption.