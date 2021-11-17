Learn the latest on Rowen project at town hall meeting in Dacula

The Rowen Foundation is hosting an in-person Town Hall Meeting 6 to 8 p.m. tomorrow at Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Old Auburn Avenue. The public is encouraged to attend, but spaces are limited.
The event will provide an opportunity to view the latest plans for the Rowen site. Participants will learn more about the ambitious plan, next steps, and how community input has already begun to shape the project.
Representatives from the Rowen Foundation and Gwinnett County will be present to answer questions and discuss the next steps. The presentation will be recorded and posted to rowenlife.com following the event.
Reserve your spot: www.eventbrite.com/e/rowen-town-hall-tickets-196740966527.
The Rowen Knowledge Community plans to transform 2,000 acres of rural land in eastern Gwinnett into the region’s next hub for jobs with an emphasis on agricultural, environmental, and medical research.
