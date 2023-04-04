Learn all about the “The Economics of Ecology” April 20

Presenters include UGA scientists and faculty, elected officials and conservation stakeholders including the Chattahoochee RIverkeeper and Trout Unlimited who will share their innovative research and award-winning grassroots initiatives that support resilient urban planning at the local level and the interests of regional stakeholders like the Atlanta Regional Commission. Attendees will hear from the sustainability-minded mayors of Sugar Hill and Brookhaven and learn what their conservation initiatives mean for their local economy.

Recommended for elected officials, city and county personnel (planners, watershed and stormwater management, parks staff, inspectors, etc.) sustainability managers and groups, contractors and builders, engineers, interested stakeholders, arborists and environmental groups.