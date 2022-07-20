Lawrenceville to renovate Bobby Sikes Theatre restrooms

The project includes a complete renovation of the existing men’s and women’s restrooms located on the main level. The much-needed redo will bring the restrooms into full compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines and provide a fresh contemporary look and efficiency to the restrooms.

Also included in the contract is a repair of the existing wood ceiling and decorative columns located in the central lobby of the Bobby Sikes Fine Arts Center, the former church that has been Aurora Theatre’s home since 2007 and is now part of the Lawrenceville Performing Arts Center Complex.