Lawrenceville to renovate Bobby Sikes Theatre restrooms

Lawrenceville recently approved a contract to renovate the restrooms and replace the ceiling in the lobby at the Bobby Sikes Theater. (Photo by Karen Huppertz for the AJC)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
15 minutes ago

The Lawrenceville City Council recently approved a $193,373 contract with Bayne Development Group for a pair of projects at Bobby Sikes Theater.

The project includes a complete renovation of the existing men’s and women’s restrooms located on the main level. The much-needed redo will bring the restrooms into full compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines and provide a fresh contemporary look and efficiency to the restrooms.

Also included in the contract is a repair of the existing wood ceiling and decorative columns located in the central lobby of the Bobby Sikes Fine Arts Center, the former church that has been Aurora Theatre’s home since 2007 and is now part of the Lawrenceville Performing Arts Center Complex.

Despite posting on the city’s website and the Georgia Procurement Registry, which notifies hundreds of contractors of the bidding opportunity, the city received only one bid for the work.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
