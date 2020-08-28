Lawrenceville to purchase Villa Lodge & Suites

The Lawrenceville City Council recently approved an agreement with the Downtown Development Authority to purchase 512 West Crogan Street, also known as Villa Lodge & Suites. This purchase is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to revitalize the Lawrenceville Highway corridor near Central Gwinnett High School.
To help those currently living in the facility, the city has partnered with Impact46 and the Lawrenceville Response Center to provide relocation funding, housing assistance, and financial/job counseling.
“We appreciate the City of Lawrenceville’s commitment to our initiatives,” said Jen Young, Impact46 Director. “Together we have a plan and a process in place to provide the necessary resources to ensure all individuals and families find new housing, as well as access to employment and nutrition in order to provide a path to long-term sustainable housing.” The DDA will close on the property Sept. 30 and demolish the structures soon after.
Although there are no immediate plans for the property the city will be working closely with the DDA to identify new development opportunities.
Information about Impact46 and the Lawrenceville Response Center: impact46.org.