Lawrenceville to purchase Villa Lodge & Suites

To help those currently living in the facility, the city has partnered with Impact46 and the Lawrenceville Response Center to provide relocation funding, housing assistance, and financial/job counseling.

“We appreciate the City of Lawrenceville’s commitment to our initiatives,” said Jen Young, Impact46 Director. “Together we have a plan and a process in place to provide the necessary resources to ensure all individuals and families find new housing, as well as access to employment and nutrition in order to provide a path to long-term sustainable housing.” The DDA will close on the property Sept. 30 and demolish the structures soon after.