Lawrenceville to decommission and abandon 8 city wells

The Lawrenceville City Council recently awarded a $57,400 contract to Cherokee Environmental Services, Inc. for the decommissioning of city wells.
This project will decommission and abandon eight city wells according to the rules and regulations set out by the Environmental Protection Division. Two of the wells are free flowing and all will be disinfected prior to closure.
The city solicited bids two different times with no response. Multiple contractors were then solicited by telephone with only one showing interest in the project, Cherokee Environmental Services, Inc.
Environmental Protection Division guidelines: www.epd.georgia.gov/watershed-protection-branch/water-well-standards/.