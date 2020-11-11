Lawrenceville to begin electrical work in Grayland Hills subdivision

The Lawrenceville Electric Department has begun replacing all underground primary electrical systems throughout Grayland Hills subdivision, located off Johnson Road. This is an emergency project due to conductor failures.
Work will include digging, boring and replacing transformers. City crews will also remove vegetation around the transformers if needed.
Power outages can be expected when the transformers are changed. Customers will be notified by the contractor prior to any disruption in power. Outages are expected to be less than one hour in duration (unless notified differently by the contractor).
Questions: 770-963-9834.