Lawrenceville “simplifying services” with recycling change to biweekly pickup

Wrapping changes to the city’s sanitation services in a new awareness campaign, Lawrenceville is launching “It’s a Beautiful Day in Lawrenceville!” through infographics, calendars, direct mail, and a positive twist on changes to the city’s sanitation services.
“Lawrenceville is a beautiful city,” said Mayor David Still. “Our streets and sanitation employees play a huge role in keeping our city beautiful on a daily basis through the many services they provide.”
Over the last three years, Lawrenceville has made several changes in its sanitation operations to improve efficiency, including reducing weekly trash collection from five days to four.
“Many customers don’t realize how many services we offer,” said Barry Mock, Assistant City Manager and Public Works Director. “Lawrenceville’s Sanitation Department offers eight different services every week, many of which require a separate vehicle.”
Those services include the city’s annual leaf pickup at the curb, weekly trash collection, free mulch, curbside limb and grass collection, prescheduled large item pick up, curbside recycling, and a new glass recycling drop-off station.
Part of the “It’s a beautiful day in Lawrenceville” campaign will be alerting residents to a cost-saving change to biweekly recycling beginning January 2022.
Residential addresses will be designated as a “blue” or “orange” recycling week. After Dec. 1, residents can determine their recycling week by visiting lville.city/MyCityServices and following the task bar on the left.
Prior to Dec. 31, the city will also affix a blue or orange sticker to each residential recycling bin, indicating the assigned week. Questions after Dec. 1: customerservice@lawrencevillega.org or 678-407-6675.
Detailed information about Lawrenceville’s sanitation services and the “It’s a Beautiful Day in Lawrenceville” campaign: lville.city/sanitation.
