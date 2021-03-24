Lawrenceville seeks public input on downtown expansion

The Lawrenceville Downtown Master Plan Update is taking a comprehensive look at the city’s downtown area to develop a plan for continued growth and expansion as a vibrant, mixed-use community. As the center of Gwinnett, the city feels a plan to establish a new vision is critical to the city’s future.
The public is encouraged to provide feedback via a community survey to help guide the proposed expansion of Downtown Lawrenceville. With citizen input, the updated plan will serve as a guide for positive change that benefits both those living and working in Lawrenceville and surrounding Gwinnett County.
Take the Survey: https://planningatpond.com/lawrenceville-lci-update