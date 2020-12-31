Lawrenceville says no to outdoor storage at self-storage facility

The applicant was proposing to modify the conditions to remove the covered storage requirement for the outdoor storage. An additional request sought to eliminate the required slatted security fencing and instead install landscaping with plantings to create a buffer zone.

The council denied the request based on a number of issues including the property lies within the Community Mixed Use Character Area which is designed to include large-scale opportunities including mixed-use areas that build on existing industrial or commercial character. Although the city council had previously approved the storage facility, a precedent was set that outdoor storage should not be seen from the right-of-way.