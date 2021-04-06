Lawrenceville renews agreement with Impact 46

At their March city council meeting, city leaders agreed to extend the agreement with Impact 46 and the various agencies with which they have collaborated with the option to terminate each year in Nov.

According to city documents, “Providing assistance, including food, housing and other life sustaining necessities, to the citizens of Lawrenceville that are the most vulnerable is in the best interest of the city and its citizens. Such assistance directly benefits the city and its citizens by preventing hunger, preventing homelessness, helping to maintain property values by preventing foreclosures, allowing continued payment of utility bills, and lessening the burdens placed on public safety infrastructure.”