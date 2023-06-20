BreakingNews
BREAKING: 2 killed in triple shooting at SW Atlanta apartments
X

Lawrenceville receives community impact award

Credit: City of Lawrenceville

Credit: City of Lawrenceville

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
15 minutes ago

Georgia City Solutions, is a 501(c)3 organization created by the Georgia Municipal Association to help cities address the challenges of intergenerational poverty, has recognized Lawrenceville for its “imagination, innovation and collaboration” with a Community Impact Award.

The city was recognized for its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion initiative, Lawrenceville Legacy Leaders youth council, Summer of Impact youth internship program and Love Lawrenceville Day. Lawrenceville was also honored for its community engagement efforts with high-risk youth, improving access to mental health services for families, strengthening community relations and increasing diverse voices in government.

“We have an incredible staff whose creativity and commitment to community make our city inclusive, safe and alive,” said Mayor David Still in a statement.

The city accomplished these initiatives through a coalition of community partners, including Impact 46, Families First, the Georgia Center for Opportunity, Hearts to Nourish Hope, Central Gwinnett, Phoenix and Discovery High Schools and Gwinnett School of Math, Science & Technology.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

RHONE ON THE ROAD: ‘The Holy City’ was also major hub in slave trade4h ago

Credit: Family photo

Mother of alleged shooter charged in case of East Point 9-year-old killed
36m ago

Credit: AP

Will Trump’s Florida trial impact Georgia indictments?
1h ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

EXCLUSIVE: Google, Dickens surprise community leader with award, $100K
2h ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

EXCLUSIVE: Google, Dickens surprise community leader with award, $100K
2h ago

Credit: Toni Odejimi

Paine College to partner with Augusta National, others to invest in future
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Peachtree Corners

Peachtree Corners honors citizen with Little Free Library donation
23h ago
Lawrenceville sculpture runs on the wind
You could win the St. Jude Dream Home in Buford
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

GPB ousts Bill Nigut, cancels ‘Political Rewind’ show
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
12h ago
A journey through Southern Black history
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top