Lawrenceville receives community impact award

Georgia City Solutions, is a 501(c)3 organization created by the Georgia Municipal Association to help cities address the challenges of intergenerational poverty, has recognized Lawrenceville for its “imagination, innovation and collaboration” with a Community Impact Award.

The city was recognized for its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion initiative, Lawrenceville Legacy Leaders youth council, Summer of Impact youth internship program and Love Lawrenceville Day. Lawrenceville was also honored for its community engagement efforts with high-risk youth, improving access to mental health services for families, strengthening community relations and increasing diverse voices in government.

“We have an incredible staff whose creativity and commitment to community make our city inclusive, safe and alive,” said Mayor David Still in a statement.

The city accomplished these initiatives through a coalition of community partners, including Impact 46, Families First, the Georgia Center for Opportunity, Hearts to Nourish Hope, Central Gwinnett, Phoenix and Discovery High Schools and Gwinnett School of Math, Science & Technology.