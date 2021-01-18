Lawrenceville launches CodeRED warning system

Residents and businesses in Lawrenceville can now register to receive important weather alerts or other critical information through the city’s CodeRED Community Notification System and CodeRED Weather Warning service. The free service can alert citizens in the path of severe thunderstorms, flash floods and tornadoes and quickly deliver messages to targeted areas or the entire service area.
To participate click on the CodeRED logo on the Online Services page www.lawrencevillega.org/269/Online-Services or text ‘Lawrenceville’ to 99411 from a mobile phone. Contact information, phone numbers, text and email addresses will be requested. The system also offers a choice of weather warnings. Once registered, the call will display as “CodeRED” when emergency calls are received.
The public may also request assistance with registration from the Lawrenceville customer service department at 678-407-6675.