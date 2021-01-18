Lawrenceville launches CodeRED warning system

To participate click on the CodeRED logo on the Online Services page www.lawrencevillega.org/269/Online-Services or text ‘Lawrenceville’ to 99411 from a mobile phone. Contact information, phone numbers, text and email addresses will be requested. The system also offers a choice of weather warnings. Once registered, the call will display as “CodeRED” when emergency calls are received.

The public may also request assistance with registration from the Lawrenceville customer service department at 678-407-6675.