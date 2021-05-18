Lawrenceville homeowners may access funds for home improvement

Lawrenceville homeowners who have recently received a property code violation may qualify to receive home repair assistance through the Community HOME Investment Program.
The program, administered through the Gwinnett Housing Corporation can assist up to ten homeowners in Lawrenceville who have been issued a citation/violation/Code Compliance Advisory Notice by Lawrenceville Code Enforcement for their home.
GHC is experienced in residential rehabilitation work, and, with CHIP funds, can help partner homeowners through the process of determining what needs to be done, requesting bids from general contractors, as well as with the repair costs.
Details: www.bit.ly/2R8AzR7 or call Denise Kleinman at 470-361-1070, or email her at denise@lhainfo.com to determine if GHC can be your partner in clearing your code violation.
The Gwinnett Housing Corporation is a private, 501(c) 3, non-profit organization that was founded for the purpose of developing, rehabilitating, managing, and operating quality affordable residential housing in Gwinnett County.