Lawrenceville homeowners may access funds for home improvement

The program, administered through the Gwinnett Housing Corporation can assist up to ten homeowners in Lawrenceville who have been issued a citation/violation/Code Compliance Advisory Notice by Lawrenceville Code Enforcement for their home.

GHC is experienced in residential rehabilitation work, and, with CHIP funds, can help partner homeowners through the process of determining what needs to be done, requesting bids from general contractors, as well as with the repair costs.