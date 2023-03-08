Lawrenceville finance department earns prestigious awards

“We are proud of our Finance Department and the Citizens Financial Review Committee for once again achieving these awards of excellence,” said Chuck Warbington, City Manager. “They represent hard work and key components of financial best practices, and speak volumes about our knowledgeable and well-trained staff and for the accuracy and transparency of our budget process and documentation.”

To receive the budget award, the city had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well the city’s budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device.