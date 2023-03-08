X
Lawrenceville finance department earns prestigious awards

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Lawrenceville Finance Department recently received the Government Finance Officers Association “Distinguished Budget Presentation Award” for its Fiscal Year 2023 budget and the “Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting” for its FY 2021 budget.

“We are proud of our Finance Department and the Citizens Financial Review Committee for once again achieving these awards of excellence,” said Chuck Warbington, City Manager. “They represent hard work and key components of financial best practices, and speak volumes about our knowledgeable and well-trained staff and for the accuracy and transparency of our budget process and documentation.”

To receive the budget award, the city had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well the city’s budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device.

View the award-winning reports at Annual Budget Report FY2023 and Annual Comprehensive Financial Report FY2021.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
