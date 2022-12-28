Lawrenceville denies proposed auto sales along Park Access Drive

The Lawrenceville City Council recently denied a request to allow automobile sales on a roughly one and a half-acre lot along the southern right-of-way of Park Access Drive paralleling Ga. 316/University Parkway.
The applicant, Radovic Permits, planned to use the 11,660-square-foot commercial building, driveways and parking to operate a mostly online auto sales business with onsite inventory of between 30 and 40 vehicles.
The city’s Planning and Development Department recommended denial noting in city documents that “allowing automobile sales may be counter to the emphasis of the city council’s efforts to improve the overall image of the City of Lawrenceville.” Mayor David Still noted the city already has over 200 vehicle dealerships and efforts have been made to encourage similar businesses to locate near Buford Highway.
In making the motion to deny the request, council member Victoria Jones stated, “Planning and Development work hard to make sure they bring before us what needs to happen based on the 2040 Plan and I feel like we need to honor that plan.” Council members agreed with a unanimous vote to deny this request.
About the Author