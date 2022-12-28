BreakingNews
BREAKING: 2 children rescued after falling into partially frozen Cobb lake
ajc logo
X

Lawrenceville denies proposed auto sales along Park Access Drive

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Lawrenceville City Council recently denied a request to allow automobile sales on a roughly one and a half-acre lot along the southern right-of-way of Park Access Drive paralleling Ga. 316/University Parkway.

The applicant, Radovic Permits, planned to use the 11,660-square-foot commercial building, driveways and parking to operate a mostly online auto sales business with onsite inventory of between 30 and 40 vehicles.

The city’s Planning and Development Department recommended denial noting in city documents that “allowing automobile sales may be counter to the emphasis of the city council’s efforts to improve the overall image of the City of Lawrenceville.” Mayor David Still noted the city already has over 200 vehicle dealerships and efforts have been made to encourage similar businesses to locate near Buford Highway.

In making the motion to deny the request, council member Victoria Jones stated, “Planning and Development work hard to make sure they bring before us what needs to happen based on the 2040 Plan and I feel like we need to honor that plan.” Council members agreed with a unanimous vote to deny this request.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Seventh defendant enters negotiated guilty plea in YSL RICO case3h ago

Credit: Family photo

Deadly Christmas Day fire leaves family grieving again
6h ago

Credit: Jim Lo Scalzo

Georgians in the Jan. 6 report back in power for next election, too
13h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s Todd Monken ‘all about winning,’ but he ‘never says never’ to change
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s Todd Monken ‘all about winning,’ but he ‘never says never’ to change
5h ago

Guess what Atlanta Googled most in 2022? Amazingly, not ‘285′
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Gwinnett accepts $1.6K grant to purchase police tactical gear
2h ago
Duluth prohibits overnight parking within city limits
Historic Black high school in Gwinnett to be preserved
Featured

Credit: Derek Gee/Buffalo News

EXPLAINER: How blizzard stunned even winter-wise Buffalo
1h ago
Today's college bowl games
10 don’t-miss events in the new year
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top