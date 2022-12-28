Lawrenceville denies proposed auto sales along Park Access Drive

The applicant, Radovic Permits, planned to use the 11,660-square-foot commercial building, driveways and parking to operate a mostly online auto sales business with onsite inventory of between 30 and 40 vehicles.

The city’s Planning and Development Department recommended denial noting in city documents that “allowing automobile sales may be counter to the emphasis of the city council’s efforts to improve the overall image of the City of Lawrenceville.” Mayor David Still noted the city already has over 200 vehicle dealerships and efforts have been made to encourage similar businesses to locate near Buford Highway.