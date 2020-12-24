Lawrenceville denies permit to add auto, truck sales to existing repair shop

The applicant proposed using the existing structure and associated parking with no changes to the site. The applicant intended to continue using a fenced portion of the existing parking lot for outdoor storage as well as 16 parking spaces in the front of the property for the automobile and trucks that would be for sale. Based on the square footage of the building, 28 parking spaces are required. According to the survey provided by the applicant, there are currently 63 total parking spaces, two of which are reserved for handicap parking.

Among their concerns, the city council expressed concern that approval of this request was not the best location for this type of sales.