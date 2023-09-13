Lawrenceville creating community mural

The Lawrenceville Arts Commission has an ambitious plan to transform a main throughway along Jackson Street with the city’s first community mural. The public art piece, created by artist Teresa Abboud, promises to showcase the city’s cultural diversity and inclusive society.

A portion of the 1,867-square-foot mural is designated for community participation taking place through Sept. 15, depending on the weather.

According to a city statement, “this collaborative endeavor invites the Lawrenceville community to actively participate in creating public art, fostering a sense of unity and engagement.”

“This mural is a celebration of our shared experiences, cultures, and dreams,” said Teresa Abboud. “Through art, we’re coming together to create something beautiful and lasting that can resonate with anyone who encounters it.”

Follow the process at lville.city/mural.