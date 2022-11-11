ajc logo
Lawrenceville Arts Commission seeks mural artist

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Lawrenceville Arts Commission is seeking artists to submit designs for a community mural planned along Buford Drive in Downtown Lawrenceville.

“The Arts Commission was founded in 2019, and we began our work in 2020 to find ways to make art a central part of life in the city of Lawrenceville,” said Aura Leigh Sanders, chair in a statement. “Our main focus is creative placemaking, where we use art to nurture civic pride and create uplifting, recognizable spaces in the community. Public murals are a great way to do that. And getting residents involved in creating the murals is even better.”

The mural wall is approximately 250 feet long and has a total of 1,867 square feet. A portion of the mural will be designed to allow community participation in the painting process.

Artist selection will be based on a preliminary sketch and resume of previous work. The winning artist will be compensated for their work.

Deadline for submissions is Friday, Dec. 2. Submit designs through www.tinyurl.com/LawrencevilleMural.

