Lawrenceville Arts Commission seeks mural artist

“The Arts Commission was founded in 2019, and we began our work in 2020 to find ways to make art a central part of life in the city of Lawrenceville,” said Aura Leigh Sanders, chair in a statement. “Our main focus is creative placemaking, where we use art to nurture civic pride and create uplifting, recognizable spaces in the community. Public murals are a great way to do that. And getting residents involved in creating the murals is even better.”

The mural wall is approximately 250 feet long and has a total of 1,867 square feet. A portion of the mural will be designed to allow community participation in the painting process.