Lawrenceville approves sidewalk and road improvements on Paper Mill Road

The Lawrenceville City Council recently approved the Paper Mill Road improvement project. The council unanimously approved a $2,342,448 contract with the lowest of four bidders, Archimetric Design & Construction, Inc., for the project that will include 1.01 miles of curb and gutter, drainage, sidewalk, road safety improvements and striping.
“This project has been long requested by members of the community,” said Mayor David Still. “The members of the city council and I are pleased to see it move forward for the benefit of all who live and work in that community.”
Work is expected to begin in September and is expected to be completed in late 2022. The project is funded by SPLOST.
