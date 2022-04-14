Lawrenceville approves large mixed-use development on Collins Hill Road

The Lawrenceville City Council recently approved zoning changes to make way for a “gateway” mixed-use development on about 35 acres at 742 Collins Hill Road adjacent to Ga. 316.
The developer, who has been working with the city for over two years to bring the project to fruition, proposes 15 buildings, seven of which contain a total of 300 multi-family units to be available at the standard market rate.
One building will be designed with 200 units for a 55+ active adult community. An additional building will serve as a clubhouse and amenity center for the housing units.
The remaining six buildings total close to 60,000 square feet for retail and office space and anticipate medical office use among others.
Access to the property will be from Collins Hill Road as well as through an entrance from the adjacent Lawrenceville Crossing Shopping Center.
Amenities planned for the property include a pool, clubhouse, dog park, greenspace and multi-use trail that will eventually connect across Highway 316.
