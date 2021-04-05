Lawrenceville approves Green Valley paving project

The Lawrenceville City Council recently approved a $118,316 contract for the Green Valley Paving Project to low bidder, The Dickerson Group, Inc.
This project includes milling, patching, and paving existing streets in the Green Valley subdivision. Also included are the removal and replacement of damaged 24-inch curb and gutters, sidewalks, concrete driveways, and existing storm structures and drainpipes.
The streets include Creekwood Cove, Cottonwood Cove, and Long Leaf Drive.
The project will also address a failure in the road at Long Leaf Drive at Scenic Highway as well as a drainage issue at the intersection of Creekwood Cove and Cottonwood Cove.