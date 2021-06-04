Lawrenceville approves contract to purchase various police vehicles

Lawrenceville maintains an annual contract for the purchase of police vehicles. At the city’s most recent council meeting, council members approved a $600,000 annual contract for the turn-key purchase of police vehicles to be delivered to the city with all lights, equipment, radios, cameras, and decals installed and ready to be put into service.
The contract is awarded to low bidders Union City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat for Dodge vehicles, Family Ford, Inc. for Ford vehicles, and Hardy Chevrolet Buick GMC, Inc. for Chevrolet vehicles. The contract is awarded based on a percentage below dealer invoice. Final price will vary based on make, model, and equipment installed.