Lawrenceville approves contract for stormwater master plan

A stormwater master plan will provide the city with an assessment of the current stormwater system conditions, recommended service levels, how much funding is needed to maintain the system and a prioritized list of projects based on conditions and risks that will serve as a guide for the next 10 years.

Lawrenceville’s stormwater system is made up of over 51 miles of pipe and over 4,000 structures. A large portion of the system is outdated and past its useful service life. According to city documents, “the city needs a systematic process to identify the condition of the system and how to best use the funds to maintain it.”