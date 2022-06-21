BreakingNews
Lawrenceville approves contract for stormwater master plan

Lawrenceville recently approved a contract to create a stormwater master plan. AJC File

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
54 minutes ago

The Lawrenceville City Council recently approved a $302,175 contract with Hayes, James & Associates to create a stormwater master plan.

A stormwater master plan will provide the city with an assessment of the current stormwater system conditions, recommended service levels, how much funding is needed to maintain the system and a prioritized list of projects based on conditions and risks that will serve as a guide for the next 10 years.

Lawrenceville’s stormwater system is made up of over 51 miles of pipe and over 4,000 structures. A large portion of the system is outdated and past its useful service life. According to city documents, “the city needs a systematic process to identify the condition of the system and how to best use the funds to maintain it.”

Engineers will interview city employees to identify improvements and repairs that have already occurred. The master plan process will also use several existing stormwater studies and reports that were completed in 2009 and 2018. The stormwater master plan will update this previous information and compile a single new planning document. The process will also include feedback from the public to identify areas of concern.

The final document will be adopted later by the Stormwater Utility Board as a guide for the future.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
