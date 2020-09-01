Lawrenceville approved as a Purple Heart City

The proclamation goes on to state, “The Purple Heart is the oldest military decoration in present use and was initially created as the Badge of Military Merit by George Washington in 1782. The Purple Heart was the first American service award or decoration made available to the common soldier and is specifically awarded to members of the U.S. Armed Forces who have been wounded or who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in combat with a declared enemy of the U.S.A.”

Further, “The mission of the Military Order of the Purple Heart is to foster an environment of goodwill among combat-wounded veteran members and their families, promote patriotism, support legislative initiatives, and ensure we never forget.”