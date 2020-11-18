Lawrenceville appoints new Chief Judge of Municipal Court

Born in Saigon, Judge Pham immigrated to the United States with his parents. His father was a soldier for the U.S.-backed South Vietnamese military during the Vietnam War and later imprisoned in North Vietnam.

“Given my family background and having seen first-hand what it was like to live in a society without the rule of law, I have come to develop a deep appreciation for our American legal and justice system – one designed to ensure the promotion and preservation of the rule of law,” said Judge Pham. “In this democracy, lawyers and judges serve indispensable roles in preserving and upholding the rule of law.”