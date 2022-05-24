Lawrenceville and partners launch Summer of Impact

The 8-week Summer of Impact program allows students to work with and build leadership skills with local businesses, government, schools, neighborhoods, churches and non-profits. Leadership development training is provided through Impact 46.

“The Summer of Impact program is building a legacy of leaders right here in our community,” said Mayor David Still in a statement. “Selected interns from Central Gwinnett and Discovery High Schools will enhance their skill sets and leadership abilities through immersion into their field of interest with a local business, church, or non-profit.”