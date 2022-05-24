ajc logo
Lawrenceville and partners launch Summer of Impact

Pictured are the 2022 Summer of Impact Interns. Front row (L-R): Sophia Rodriguez, Briauana Mills, Madison Noble, Mariana Ruiz, Brenda Garcia-Leyva, Alexa Irizarry Melendez, Maribelle Azemar, Ayesha Herrera-Hernandez, and Monica Fuentes. Back Row (L-R): Zenobia Glass, Aissata Hann, Rahima Coulibaly, Kristin Shurney, Jovanni Gonzales, Elizabeth Wilson, Wesley Nebo, Sterling Temakloe, Nicole Egwuatu, Rosy Nava Vega, Adriana Gonzales, and Margaret Ereba. (Courtesy City of Lawrenceville)

Pictured are the 2022 Summer of Impact Interns. Front row (L-R): Sophia Rodriguez, Briauana Mills, Madison Noble, Mariana Ruiz, Brenda Garcia-Leyva, Alexa Irizarry Melendez, Maribelle Azemar, Ayesha Herrera-Hernandez, and Monica Fuentes. Back Row (L-R): Zenobia Glass, Aissata Hann, Rahima Coulibaly, Kristin Shurney, Jovanni Gonzales, Elizabeth Wilson, Wesley Nebo, Sterling Temakloe, Nicole Egwuatu, Rosy Nava Vega, Adriana Gonzales, and Margaret Ereba. (Courtesy City of Lawrenceville)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
22 minutes ago

Twenty-nine student interns recently participated in Lawrenceville’s “Signing Day” to kick off the city’s leadership development internship program.

The 8-week Summer of Impact program allows students to work with and build leadership skills with local businesses, government, schools, neighborhoods, churches and non-profits. Leadership development training is provided through Impact 46.

“The Summer of Impact program is building a legacy of leaders right here in our community,” said Mayor David Still in a statement. “Selected interns from Central Gwinnett and Discovery High Schools will enhance their skill sets and leadership abilities through immersion into their field of interest with a local business, church, or non-profit.”

The 29 students were selected from 60 who applied. The final candidates were offered positions with Lawrenceville’s Community Relations, Planning & Development, and Public Works Departments, Impact 46/Lawrenceville Response Center, Gwinnett Stripers, Aurora Theatre, Lawrenceville Housing Authority/Gwinnett Housing Corporation, Gwinnett Water Resources, Obria, Magnolia Media, Family Promise, Upper 90, Lilburn Medical Institute, Noceans Media, AREP, Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church, Legacy Florals, Artist Spotlight, Gwinnett Drugs, Rock Paper Scissors, Kumon, and I & I Law.

Additional information: summerofimpact.com.

