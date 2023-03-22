Lawrenceville and Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity partnering to build homes

Potential homeowners not only help construct the home but are required to participate in at least 10 workshops focused on financial literacy, budgeting, credit management, estate planning, home/yard maintenance and more. Qualifying applicants purchase the homes through affordable, no-interest, no-profit mortgages.

The four new homes being built in Lawrenceville will contain at least 1,500 square feet of heated space, a two-car garage, a working fireplace and chimney.

“We’re really excited, it’s been awhile since we’ve built a house in Lawrenceville due to the lack of appropriate and affordable land,” said Brent Bohanan, Executive Director of Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity. “The other great part of this partnership is that city employees will be volunteering to help build two complete homes. We really appreciate the city’s willingness to address affordable housing. Our hope is that this will be a pilot program that other cities can emulate.”

Bohanan notes Peachtree Corners is already talking with Habitat for Humanity about doing a similar project.

Volunteers and donations are always needed. To volunteer specifically for this project check lawrencevillega.org for updates.

Building, remodeling or redecorating your own home? Check out Habitat for Humanity’s Gwinnett/Walton ReStore for new and gently-used furniture, appliances, home décor and building materials at 2100 Riverside Parkway in Lawrenceville. According to Bohanan, 100% of the net proceeds from ReStore stay in Gwinnett/Walton county to build homes.

Additional information about the Habitat for Humanity housing program: habitatgwinnett.org.