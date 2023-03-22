Lawrenceville and Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity partnering to build homes

Lawrenceville and Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity are partnering to build four houses. The city’s Housing Authority is not only donating land for the homes, but Lawrenceville is providing $100,000 using American Rescue Plan Act funding for the construction.
Part of Habitat’s business model is future owners work side-by-side with community leaders to make their dreams of homeownership a reality. Unique to this project is the support of Lawrenceville council and staff volunteers, who will participate in two of the builds by working in 15-member shifts on weekends.
“This project with Habitat for Humanity meets multiple objectives of the city including providing affordable housing ownership opportunities and providing staff opportunities to give back to the community with volunteer labor for the housing build,” said Chuck Warbington, Lawrenceville City Manager. “The city is excited to partner with Habitat for Humanity and plans to look for further opportunities to complete additional projects in the future.”
Karli Brubaker was a substitute teacher when she learned about the application process to become a Habitat for Humanity homeowner. As a single mother of two small children, she was intrigued to learn more, applied and is now on her way to a new home. She has already contributed more than 200 hours of sweat equity on her way to the minimum 250 hours required.
“You learn new trades, and you get to know people in the community,” said Brubaker. “It’s an amazing process for sure. I’m very thankful for everyone coming out to help build.”
Potential homeowners not only help construct the home but are required to participate in at least 10 workshops focused on financial literacy, budgeting, credit management, estate planning, home/yard maintenance and more. Qualifying applicants purchase the homes through affordable, no-interest, no-profit mortgages.
The four new homes being built in Lawrenceville will contain at least 1,500 square feet of heated space, a two-car garage, a working fireplace and chimney.
“We’re really excited, it’s been awhile since we’ve built a house in Lawrenceville due to the lack of appropriate and affordable land,” said Brent Bohanan, Executive Director of Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity. “The other great part of this partnership is that city employees will be volunteering to help build two complete homes. We really appreciate the city’s willingness to address affordable housing. Our hope is that this will be a pilot program that other cities can emulate.”
Bohanan notes Peachtree Corners is already talking with Habitat for Humanity about doing a similar project.
Volunteers and donations are always needed. To volunteer specifically for this project check lawrencevillega.org for updates.
Building, remodeling or redecorating your own home? Check out Habitat for Humanity’s Gwinnett/Walton ReStore for new and gently-used furniture, appliances, home décor and building materials at 2100 Riverside Parkway in Lawrenceville. According to Bohanan, 100% of the net proceeds from ReStore stay in Gwinnett/Walton county to build homes.
Additional information about the Habitat for Humanity housing program: habitatgwinnett.org.
About the Author