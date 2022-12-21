BreakingNews
Kemp to declare state of emergency ahead of dangerously cold weather
ajc logo
X

Lawrenceville and Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity partner to build four homes

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

The city of Lawrenceville is partnering with Gwinnett County Habitat for Humanity to build four houses within city limits next year.

“This initiative supports affordable housing and unites our employees and community leaders in service to our fellow man,” Mayor David Still said.

The four homes will be at least 1,500-square-feet, and include a two-car garage and a working fireplace. Officials felt it was important for the newly-constructed homes to be equitable with the rest of the neighborhood.

“Those four items are not typically built in a standard Habitat for Humanity house,” Chuck Warbington, Lawrenceville’s city manager said. “When you go into the neighborhood, this will actually match what is currently built out there.”

Lawrenceville will provide $100,000 to the project using American Rescue Plan Act funding for construction.

Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity will sell the homes, located in the Saddle Shoals neighborhood off Springlake Rd.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

Ga. Supreme Court slams AG’s office over broken execution agreement5h ago

Credit: AJC photo/Miguel Martinez

2022 National Signing Day: Georgia Tech
1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Travis Schlenk steps down as Hawks head of basketball ops, Landry Fields promoted
2h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta-Journal-Constitution

The Jolt: Embattled Georgia GOP chair likely to face stiff challenge
6h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta-Journal-Constitution

The Jolt: Embattled Georgia GOP chair likely to face stiff challenge
6h ago

Credit: Facebook

Report: Fired Georgia firefighter regretted extremist ties
56m ago
The Latest

Gwinnett accepts $1.5 million grant to use for seniors
3h ago
Northside Hospital Gwinnett updating original expansion plans
21h ago
‘His spirit is with us’: Slain Gwinnett corrections officer remembered
22h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top