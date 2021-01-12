Lawrenceville accepting citizens police academy applications

The Lawrenceville Police Department is accepting applications for the city’s 2021 Citizens Police Academy. Lawrenceville’s Citizens Police Academy meets 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday evenings beginning Feb. 16 and ends May 4. Deadline for applications is Jan. 20.
Participation is open to all Lawrenceville residents and those employed in Lawrenceville 18 years of age or older who successfully pass the application process and a driver’s and criminal history check. Consideration will be given to Lawrenceville residents based upon class seating availability.
Details and applications: www.lawrencevillega.org/441/Citizens-Police-Academy. Additional information: Lt. Jake Parker at 770-670-5022 or jparker@lawrencevillepd.com.