Lawrenceville accepting citizens police academy applications

Participation is open to all Lawrenceville residents and those employed in Lawrenceville 18 years of age or older who successfully pass the application process and a driver’s and criminal history check. Consideration will be given to Lawrenceville residents based upon class seating availability.

Details and applications: www.lawrencevillega.org/441/Citizens-Police-Academy. Additional information: Lt. Jake Parker at 770-670-5022 or jparker@lawrencevillepd.com.