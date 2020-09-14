X

Large multi-family and senior living development proposed for Braselton

Braselton will consider a mixed-use development with a 360-unit multi-family development, a 150-unit senior living facility, day care facility, medical office facility, self-storage building, and office space. (Courtesy Town of Braselton)
Braselton will consider a mixed-use development with a 360-unit multi-family development, a 150-unit senior living facility, day care facility, medical office facility, self-storage building, and office space. (Courtesy Town of Braselton)

Gwinnett County | 35 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Braselton Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Sept. 28, at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building, 5040 Highway 53 to consider rezoning 39 acres on Jesse Cronic Road for a new mixed-use development.

The proposed development would consist of a 360-unit multi-family development, a 150-unit senior living facility, a 15,000-square-foot day care facility, a 25,000-square-foot medical office facility, an 85,000-square-foot self-storage building, and 28,000-square-foot of business/office space. The project is designed to provide a walkable, pedestrian-oriented residential use near downtown Braselton.

Braselton’s Mayor and Town Council will also hold a public hearing on the proposed project at 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at the same location.

Information: Kevin Keller at kdkeller@braselton.net.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.