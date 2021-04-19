ajc logo
Lanier High School Art Show takes shape in Sugar Hill

Lanier High School art students led by Gwinnett County Public School visual art educators Kristina Jaunais and Tiffany Cole, will display multimedia art for the public to enjoy. (Courtesy City of Sugar Hill)
Gwinnett County | 19 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Lanier High School Art Show is open now through May 11 at City Hall, 5039 West Broad St., and at the city’s new Sugar Hill Art Gallery at the Broadstone Complex across from city hall.

Students, led by Gwinnett County Public School visual art educators Kristina Jaunais and Tiffany Cole, will display multimedia art for the public to enjoy.

Lanier High, at 918 Buford Highway, is the only high school with a Sugar Hill address, although some students in the area may attend North Gwinnett High in Suwanee. The student body totals about 1800, is home to the Center for Design and Technology, aka CDAT, a STEM certified high school program, and educates with the motto “Empowering Students to Learn, Lead, and Succeed.”

