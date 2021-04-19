Lanier High School Art Show takes shape in Sugar Hill

Students, led by Gwinnett County Public School visual art educators Kristina Jaunais and Tiffany Cole, will display multimedia art for the public to enjoy.

Lanier High, at 918 Buford Highway, is the only high school with a Sugar Hill address, although some students in the area may attend North Gwinnett High in Suwanee. The student body totals about 1800, is home to the Center for Design and Technology, aka CDAT, a STEM certified high school program, and educates with the motto “Empowering Students to Learn, Lead, and Succeed.”