UPDATE: GDOT pushes Ga. 400 closure back a day
Juneteenth now a paid county holiday in Gwinnett County

Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson speaks during a meeting in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. The Gwinnett Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday for a working session. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta J

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

On Tuesday, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners voted to follow state and federal guidance and recognize Juneteenth as a paid holiday.

The board unanimously approved the holiday, increasing the number of holidays in the county to 12.

“It really speaks to our commitment to truly valuing our workforce, not with just a paid holiday, but also the culture and diversity and the spirit of diversity within our community,” Nicole Hendrickson, the commission chairwoman, said in the meeting.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation that makes the federal Juneteenth holiday commemorating the end of slavery a paid day off for Georgia employees earlier this month.

Gwinnett is the most diverse county in the state, but the last core metro Atlanta county to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for employees. Fulton and DeKalb County made it a holiday in 2020, while Cobb and Clayton approved it in 2021.

Because June 19 falls on a Sunday this year, Juneteenth will be observed on Monday, June 20.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Swapan Kumar stands in front of a home he owns in southwest Atlanta that the city has marked for demolition on Friday, March 25, 2022. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

A driver slammed into a Dunwoody animal hospital early Wednesday morning. (Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has sent Georgia National Guard medical staffers to 20 hospitals to help with the surge in COVID-19 cases. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

March 15, 2022 Atlanta: Atlanta Mayor, Andre Dickens (right) Police Chief, Chief Rodney Bryant (left) exit the press conference after talking about how AtlantaÕs homicide detectives have made arrests in 72% of this yearÕs killings on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Speaking at a joint news conference at AtlantaÕs public safety headquarters, Mayor Andre Dickens and Chief Rodney Bryant also vowed to hire more police officers and double down on efforts to curb street racing across the city. Atlanta police have investigated 33 homicides since the start of the year, up from 24 through this time last year, records show. But homicide investigators have made arrests in about three quarters of those cases, Dickens said, praising the department for Òcracking down on violent crime.Ó ÒI want to stress to the would-be offenders out there that if you think you want to commit a crime in this city, you might want to think again,Ó Dickens said. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Rashaeda Goodwin, a fifth grade teacher at Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Morrow, Georgia, assists a student during class on April 19, 2022. Students across the state will be taking the Georgia Milestones in April and May. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Kenisha Fray hands out Pledge To Be A Voter cards during a drive-thru food giveaway at The Home Depot Backyard Saturday, September 26, 2020. Event volunteers helped provide food and groceries to an estimated 2,500 attendees and prepared them to cast their ballots in November. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Credit: Steve Schaefer

