Interchange at Ga. 316, Ga. 81 opens eastbound ramps

Crews will begin working around 9 a.m. to open the ramps and installing signage. Georgia DOT construction management along with contractors plan to have traffic using eastbound ramps by 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Drivers are asked to slow down and drive alert until these new ramps are opened and become familiar to traffic. When completed, this newly constructed full diamond interchange will provide access to and from Ga. 316 to the crossroad Ga. 81.