Interchange at Ga. 316 and Ga. 81 opens Aug. 24 in Bethlehem

Drivers headed east towards Athens will be able to use entrance and exit ramps. Two additional ramps will be constructed in the next 30 days. Westbound traffic traveling to Atlanta, will be detoured onto the Ga. 81 overpass bridge and then to Carl Bethlehem Road to access Ga. 316 again.

Once completed, this $27 million project will be a full diamond urban interchange providing access to and from Ga. 316 to the crossroad Ga. 81. The construction contract was awarded to CMES, Inc. in July 2017.