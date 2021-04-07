Improvements on the way for busy Scenic Highway intersection in Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville has entered into an agreement with Gwinnett for intersection improvements at Ga. 124/Scenic Highway at Jackson Street/New Hope Road.
The $1.7 million project includes conceptual design, preliminary engineering, acquisition of right-of-way and related services, and construction.
The county will contribute a maximum of $770,833 toward the total project costs specifically to cover items “necessary to construct a public intersection improvement, including concrete, curb and gutter, grading, drainage, intersection, traffic management system upgrades, and traffic signal upgrades (crosswalks, pedestrian actuated countdown timers, and handicap ramps).”
County funds will not cover enhancements like landscaping, decorative lighting or traffic signal poles, way finding signage or benches.
Lawrenceville will be responsible for all project management including all design, right-of-way acquisition and construction of the project. The agreement requires that construction be completed no later than Dec. 31, 2024.