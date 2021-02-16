Improvements coming to Medlock Bridge Road at Bush Road in Peachtree Corners

For westbound drivers on Medlock Bridge Road the final project will include a left turn lane onto Town Center Drive, a through lane that will become a left turn lane onto southbound Peachtree Parkway, a through lane that will continue across Peachtree Parkway to become East Jones Bridge Road, and a through-right lane that will allow traffic to turn onto Bush Road or continue onto the slip lane to northbound Peachtree Parkway.

Southbound Bush Road will gain a through-left lane for traffic to cross over Medlock Bridge Road onto Town Center Drive or turn left onto Medlock Bridge Road. Bush Road will also benefit from two right turn lanes, one intended for accessing southbound Peachtree Parkway and the other for accessing northbound Peachtree Parkway.