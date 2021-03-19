Household hazardous waste event in Gwinnett cleans up successfully

On Feb. 20, Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources helped 1,077 cars eliminate dangerous waste materials at the county’s first Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day of 2021. At the end of the four-hour event, 111,874 pounds of household hazardous waste had been collected for recycling or disposal.
“We were thrilled with the turnout – particularly considering the fact that we’re still in the midst of a pandemic,” said Schelly Marlatt, Executive Director of Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful. “I was particularly proud to see members of our Green Youth Advisory Council hard at work. These are high school students who volunteered their time and talents to support our efforts on a Saturday morning.”
Items collected at the free event included spray pesticides, automotive products, cleaners, spray paint, auto batteries, household batteries, cooking grease, fire extinguishers, lighter fluid, fluorescent bulbs, insecticides, latex paints, lawn care products, oil-based stains, propane cylinders, paint strippers, weed killers and more.
GC&B’s next event will be an Earth Day recycling event on Saturday, April 24. The next Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is tentatively scheduled for July 22. Information: www.gwinnettcb.org. Questions: gwinnettcb@gwinnettcb.org or 770-822-5187.