Household hazardous waste event in Gwinnett cleans up successfully

“We were thrilled with the turnout – particularly considering the fact that we’re still in the midst of a pandemic,” said Schelly Marlatt, Executive Director of Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful. “I was particularly proud to see members of our Green Youth Advisory Council hard at work. These are high school students who volunteered their time and talents to support our efforts on a Saturday morning.”

Items collected at the free event included spray pesticides, automotive products, cleaners, spray paint, auto batteries, household batteries, cooking grease, fire extinguishers, lighter fluid, fluorescent bulbs, insecticides, latex paints, lawn care products, oil-based stains, propane cylinders, paint strippers, weed killers and more.