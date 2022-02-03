House passes GOP’s Gwinnett commission map despite Democratic opposition

In addition to moving Gwinnett Commissioner Marlene Fosque out of her district, the GOP maneuver also draws Democratic Commissioner Kirkland Carden out of his district.

Democrats call the move punitive. The county flipped from being Republican-controlled for decades to consisting of solely Democrats over the past four years.

“(This) sets a precedent that no local government line is safe,” Jasmine Clark (D-Lilburn) said, adding that she questions whether the Legislative process for this bill was legal.

Thursday’s vote went against a long-standing custom in the state Capitol by going directly to a full General Assembly vote. Typically, bills such as redrawn county commission maps are approved by the local delegation and then rubber-stamped by the full Legislature, which is controlled by Republicans.

In a news release, the league of Women Voters of Georgia chastised the move, saying it ignored the will of the public who participated in multiple meetings to redraw the map.

“HB 873, as originally submitted, was crafted with care and concern after several public advisory meetings and received unanimous approval by the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners,” Diane Fisher, President of League of Women Voters of Gwinnett, said in a news release. “Our members were engaged in these discussions along with every Gwinnetian who choose to make their voices heard.”

Chuck Efstration (R-Dacula) argued Democrats are using the guise of public input to push through a map in their favor.

In a prior news release, Rich said there “is zero partisan gerrymandering reflected in this proposal.” Each of the four commission districts in her proposal falls within 1% of the target population of about 239,000. None of the districts are majority white. Gwinnett is about 35% white, 30% Black, 22% Hispanic and 13% Asian, according to the latest Census data. Gwinnett has grown in the past decade by 150,000 residents, a large enough population growth to require new district lines.

The Democrat-backed map, which was thrown out by Republicans last week, would have made minimal changes to the current commission lines, which were drawn by Republicans a decade earlier. GOP leadership quickly redrew it so at least one of the commission seats, the new northern District 1, would favor conservative candidates.

Democrats argue that their map did not divide cities between districts, while the new map splits Suwanee in half and chops Lawrenceville into three districts.

“None of her (Rich’s) constituents were split by the original board of commissioner’s map,” Clark said. “Her map splits her district.”

The current District 1 commissioner, Kirkland Carden, whose term expires in 2024, would not live in his district under the new map. He’ll live in the new District 2, while current District 2 Commissioner Ben Ku would live in the new District 4. Fosque, elected as the first Black woman to the Gwinnett Board of Commissioners to represent the current District 4, would have to move to run for the newly created District 1 seat.

The current legislative maneuvering is reminiscent of a surprise measure brought during last year’s special session that would have doubled the Gwinnett county commission’s size, weakening the role of the newly elected Democratic chairwoman. The measure, introduced by Sen. Clint Dixon (R-Buford), fizzled after Democratic backlash.