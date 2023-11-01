Historical society delves into forbidden past of homemade spirits

The all-volunteer historical society board is funded entirely by the city. Their mission is to accurately research, record and exhibit photographs, documents and memorabilia that highlight the community’s history via permanent and special exhibitions and in their small, but growing genealogy room.

Sugar Hill embraces the city’s storied past, even calling their downtown entertainment district “The SHINE District” as a tongue-in-cheek nod to the city’s moonshining history.

According to the society’s records, the distilling of illegal liquor in Georgia dates back to the early 1800s Temperance Movement and the knowledge and “recipes” of some early Scotch-Irish settlers. When the early version of the IRS began taxing alcoholic beverages in the mid-1800s, many rural residents moved their moonshining stills deep into the forests near the crystal clear waters feeding into the Chattahoochee river.

One such still (of some 15 or more) remains deep in the forest past the Island Ford Baptist Church cemetery at 850 Island Ford Road in Buford.

“Some of those moonshining stills are way back in the woods, noted Kathryn Baskin, Chairman of SHHPS board. “They are on the Army Corps of Engineer’s property, so they can’t be moved.”

Not that anyone would want to recover and use one today. While the Sudderth and Pirkle families, long associated with the business, were known for their high-quality spirits, one news article from the time noted the Medical Association of Georgia issued concerns that 90% of local moonshine contained deadly lead salts leading to anemia and severe kidney damage.

The historical society connects the dots in other illustrious ways with one exhibit pointing out moonshine’s connection to NASCAR noting moonshiners made the liquor and bootleggers transported it. Bootleggers modified their cars to outrun the law and on weekends began racing each other to improve their skills.

With the public’s interest in their own ancestry growing through genetic testing and genealogy research, the Sugar Hill Historical Preservation Society is offering future generations an accurate glimpse into the past – the good, the bad and the notorious.

Baskin most enjoys seeing school children learn about the community’s past. Their eyes light up when they realize their school sits on land once farmed by Native Americans.

“I enjoy this because of my deep love and admiration for my grandparents; I spent so much time with them when I was growing up,” said Baskin. “Like everybody else, I wish I’d learned more and asked my grandparents more questions.”

Learn more at www.tinyurl.com/SugarHillArtandHistory.