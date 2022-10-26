BreakingNews
SC judge: Mark Meadows must testify before Fulton grand jury
Historic Peachtree Corners church offering cemetery tour

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
44 minutes ago

Long before Peachtree Corners became a city, Mt. Carmel Methodist Church served the Pinckneyville Community. Founding members of the church, with names the community is quite familiar with – Medlock, Summerour, Bolton, Mills and Simpson – are buried alongside the church in one of Gwinnett’s most historic cemeteries.

Graves in the cemetery date back over 200 years including some unmarked Native American mounds. To highlight the graveyard’s illustrious history, the church will host a Cemetery Tour at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at 5100 S Old Peachtree Road, led by local historian, Gene Ramsay.

The tour is free but donations will be accepted.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
On the Georgia trail: A Hyundai groundbreaking gets political; Abrams pulls back TV ad...
