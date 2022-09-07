Historic BBQ helped build a church

The United Methodist Men of the church continue the BBQ tradition twice each year. Proceeds support various organizations including Norcross Co-op, Meals on Wheels, Family Promise, Angel Tree, Vacation Bible School and the church youth group.

William Bolton is a fifth-generation descendant of the church founders. His grandfather, Henry T. Bolton served alongside T.E. Summerour, Amos Carroll, Bishop Smith, Hugh Medlock, Dr. Oliver Oglethorpe Simpson and Wade Grogan on the building committee. Bolton is responsible for the Brunswick Stew recipe handed down to him by his father, Dorsey Bolton.

“It’s my dad’s recipe,” shared Bolton. “The original recipe came from a collaboration with an old black man in Norcross. This guy had a barbecue shack down in the woods off Reps Miller Road.” Bolton says the recipe has been “tweaked” a few times over the years but remains a family secret.

“We love to celebrate the history of this church – we feel like it is important to remember the stories of the people who built this church – but more than anything, this was a place that people who came from somewhere else felt welcome,” said Thompson. “This was a place that they could come, and they could gather and deepen their faith. That’s what we still want to be.”

Whether you visit Mt. Carmel for the barbecue, or the next cemetery tour led by church historian Gene Ramsay, get there early before sales begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7. This past spring, the church was sold out In two hours.