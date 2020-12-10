Health department wins award for “Join the Team” campaign

In conjunction with Gwinnett County, Explore Gwinnett, the Gwinnett Chamber and all 16 cities represented by the health departments, the campaign worked to help inspire a “team” effort in the fight for a healthier community. Gwinnettians pledged to wash their hands, wear a mask and social distance. Local officials, professional athletes and others joined the team roster, taking the pledge and making personal statements on camera. The campaign utilized social media, a dedicated campaign website, digital ads, billboards, infographics and videos to spread awareness on how to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Accent Creative also received gold awards for their work creating 2020 visitors guides “Visit Perry” and “Discover Dahlonega.”