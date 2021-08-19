ajc logo
Health Department to host two pop-up vaccine clinics in Suwanee

A woman gets a shot of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign for third doses at Antel arena in Montevideo, Uruguay, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
A woman gets a shot of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign for third doses at Antel arena in Montevideo, Uruguay, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

Credit: Matilde Campodonico

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Gwinnett, Newton, & Rockdale County Health Departments will host two pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinics at Suwanee City Hall this month. Those needing a vaccine can walk in anytime 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 or 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 at City Hall, 330 Town Center Ave. Everyone is asked to wear a mask.

No appointment or insurance is necessary for vaccination. Participants will receive a CDC vaccine verification card with information on where and when to obtain the second dose.

Volunteers will help intake and provide touchless temperature scans. Details for volunteering: www.signupgenius.com/go/20F0A49ABAA2DAAFE3-covid.

